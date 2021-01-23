Garland (shoulder) will come off the bench and face a minutes restriction Friday against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland was expected to play in Friday's matchup despite battling a shoulder issue, but he'll return in a depth role for the Cavaliers. With Garland coming off the bench, Cedi Osman will enter the starting five. While Garland will have restricted playing time to allow him to play in the fourth quarter if needed, it's not yet clear how much he'll play during his first appearance in nearly three weeks.