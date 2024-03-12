Garland registered 30 points (10-17 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 117-111 loss to Phoenix. He appeared to tweak his right ankle late in the third quarter when he stepped on a defender's foot, but he was able to return, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Donovan Mitchell (knee) once again sidelined, Garland stepped up in his backcourt mate's stead, hitting the 30-point mark for the second time in three games. He did most of his damage in the first quarter, pouring in 21 points while drilling seven triples. The ankle injury may have resulted in an underwhelming finish to the night, but Garland's ability to play through the issue suggests that he'll likely be on track to play Wednesday versus the Pelicans. Garland's fantasy managers will still want to confirm prior to Wednesday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff that the point guard is in the starting lineup.