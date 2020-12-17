Garland scored 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), had a rebound, and five assists during Wednesday's 100-93 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Garland struggled with his shot, posting a poor 31% field goal percentage despite finishing the game with the second most points on the Cavs. The guard's five assists did tie for the team-high in the game, but Garland will need to find his range if he hopes to improve on middling offensive numbers from his rookie campaign.