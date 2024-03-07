Watch Now:

Garland registered 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and seven assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Hawks.

Garland didn't have his best shooting performance and was particularly woeful from three-point range. However, he still posted a decent performance while ending three dimes away from a double-double. Garland is expected to embrace a more significant role on offense while Donovan Mitchell (knee) and Evan Mobley (ankle) are sidelined. He's averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 assists per game across his last five appearances.

