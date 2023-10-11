Garland scored two points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 16 minutes in Tuesday's 108-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

Garland shot a career-high 41.0 percent from beyond the arc last year, but he didn't get off to the best start in replicating that efficiency Tuesday. He finished last season averaging 21.6 points, 7.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35.5 minutes across 69 games. Garland will look to help the Cavaliers take the next leap and make it past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2018.