Garland chipped in 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 104-97 loss to the 76ers.

With Donovan Mitchell (illness) unavailable for a second straight game, Garland stepped up by producing at least 20 points for the second time in the last four contests and falling just short of his second double-double of the season. The fifth-year guard has scored in double digits in eight straight games as he tries to get back into a rhythm following his six-week absence due to a broken jaw, averaging 15.0 points, 7.4 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.6 boards and 1.0 steals over that stretch.