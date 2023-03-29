Garland provided 27 points (10-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 120-118 loss to Atlanta.
The fourth-year guard bounced back after failing to top 17 points in any of the last three games. Garland remains a solid Robin to Donovan Mitchell's Batman in the Cavs' backcourt, and over his last 10 games, he's averaging 20.2 points, 7.3 assists, 2.8 boards, 1.6 threes and 0.9 steals.
