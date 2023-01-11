Garland closed with 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-114 loss to Utah.

Garland knocked down 44.4 percent of his attempts from the field, and he also contributed across the board by turning in his best rebounding performance since Dec. 17. The Vanderbilt product has now put up 20-plus points in three straight games since returning from a thumb sprain.