Garland notched 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Thursday's 116-109 loss to Orlando.

Garland handed out a game-best assist total while connecting on a team-high trio of threes and finishing as one of three Cavaliers with 18 points in well-balanced offensive showcase. Garland reached double figures in assists for the first time this season, setting a new season-high mark while posting his first double-double of the year. He has handed out seven or more dimes in 14 games this season, including in five straight contests.