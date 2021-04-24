Garland scored 27 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hornets.

The Cavs' young backcourt of Garland and Collin Sexton combined for 55 points, but none of their teammates managed more than 15. Garland has scored 20 or more points in five straight games, averaging 23.4 points, 7.0 assists, 2.8 threes, 2.6 boards and 1.6 steals over that stretch, but Cleveland will need someone else to step up if the club is going to emerge as a contender.