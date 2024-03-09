Garland supplied a team-high 34 points (13-26 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and eight assists across 44 minutes during Friday's 113-104 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

With Donovan Mitchell (knee) out once again, Garland led the Cavs' backcourt to a hard-fought win. It's the first time the fifth-year guard has topped 30 points since he dropped 36 on the Magic back on Dec. 11, but Garland has drained multiple three-pointers in six straight games and 11 of the last 12, averaging 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, 3.5 threes, 2.3 boards and 1.1 steals over the latter stretch.