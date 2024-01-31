Garland (jaw), who is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, was present for the Cavaliers' morning shootaround, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Garland recently said that he planned to return to action Wednesday against Detroit, so his presence at shootaround in a starter's practice jersey wasn't particularly surprising. He's missed the last 19 games due to his jaw injury and wasn't able to do strenuous physical activity before it fully healed, so he'll likely face a minutes restriction if he's officially cleared to suit up.