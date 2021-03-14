Garland (groin) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

After missing Friday's game against the Pelicans with a groin injury, it seems likely that Garland will be able to return Sunday. The 21-year-old is averaging 16.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 32.9 minutes per game this season. Provided he's healthy, Garland should return to his usual role as Cleveland's starting point guard.