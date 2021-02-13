Garland recorded 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds over 33 minutes in Friday's 129-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Garland was held in check during Wednesday's loss to Denver, but he returned to form with 17 points against the Trail Blazers on Friday. The 21-year-old has been in the starting five for each of the past 10 games, averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 assists over 32.4 minutes per contest during that time.