Garland registered 20 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 118-112 win over the Pacers.

Garland knocked down every attempt from the charity stripe and secured his second double-double in December. He's been a consistent source of scoring for the Cavs, putting up 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists over his last five games.