Garland accumulated 26 points (9-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 126-99 victory over the 76ers.

Garland didn't have his most efficient performance in the win over the Bucks on Friday, recording 16 points while shooting 6-for-15 from the field, but he bounced back admirably here. The star floor general reached the 20-point mark for the third time across his last five outings -- and for the fifth time over nine December appearances. Garland has been performing well as the Cavs' third-best offensive option behind Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, averaging 19.5 points and 5.3 assists per tilt since the beginning of December.