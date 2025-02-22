Garland is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a left hip contusion.
Garland is in danger of missing just his third game of the season Sunday due to a left hip contusion. If the star guard is ultimately forced to sit out, Ty Jerome and Craig Porter will likely receive increased playing time.
