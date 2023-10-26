Garland is questionable for Friday's game versus the Thunder due to a left hamstring strain.
Garland was able to suit up for Cleveland's season opener but could be held out of the first leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back Friday. If he's unable to play, Caris LeVert and Ty Jerome would be candidates to receive extended minutes.
