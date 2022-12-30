Garland (thumb) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Bulls, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

The point guard suffered a sprained right thumb during Thursday's loss to the Pacers and didn't practice Friday. While that's a discouraging sign, Garland is still a 50/50 shot to take the floor Saturday. If he sits, more minutes could be in store for Caris LeVert and Raul Neto.