Garland (thumb) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Garland has missed the Cavaliers' last three games as he continues to recover from a right thumb sprain. With Donovan Mitchell (rest) ruled out and Garland's status in question, expect Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Raul Neto to see increased minutes against Denver.