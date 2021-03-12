Garland (groin) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Garland continues to nurse a left groin strain suffered March 3 versus the Pacers. He's had over a week to rest his injury, though, which could increase his chances of being cleared to go Friday.
