Garland (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Garland suffered a hamstring injury during the Cavaliers' regular-season opener and has been forced to miss four consecutive games. However, he's questionable on the team's initial injury report after being immediately ruled out for the past few games. If he sits out once again, Caris LeVert and Craig Porter should continue to see increased run.
