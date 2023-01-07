Garland (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Suns.
After a three-game absence, Garland returned from a sprained thumb Friday against the Nuggets and posted 21 points, eight assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes. However, he's dealing with some soreness afterward and could need to take another game off.
