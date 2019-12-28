Garland is considered questionable for Saturday's tilt with Minnesota due to a right ankle sprain, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Garland apparently suffered a sprained ankle in Friday's loss to Boston, though the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious. Look for a further update from the team clarifying his availability in the leadup to tipoff. In the event Garland's held out, Matthew Dellavedove or Dante Exum figure to enter the starting five and see expanded roles.