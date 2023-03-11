Garland (quadriceps) is questionable to play Sunday against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland missed Friday's loss against the Heat and has a shot at playing Sunday, but his availability will be determined closer to the 5 p.m. ET tip-off. Garland is averaging 23.6 points and 7.6 assists per game across seven appearances following the All-Star break, and if he can't go Sunday, then Caris LeVert could be in line for another start.