Garland is questionable to return Wednesday after suffering a left groin strain against the Pacers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Garland managed to log 16 points and five assists before injuring his groin Wednesday against the Pacers. While he was able to return to the bench after being evaluated in the locker room, the severity of the injury is unclear and he is officially questionable to return.
