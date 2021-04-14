Garland (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets.
Garland sat out Sunday against the Pelicans and was limited in Tuesday's practice. If he remains out Wednesday, Matthew Dellavedova should see more action.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Limited participant at practice•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Will not play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Collects eight assists in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Goes for 21 points•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores career-high 37 points•