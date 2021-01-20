Garland (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.
The 20-year-old hasn't played since Jan. 2 due to a right shoulder sprain, but he returned to practice Monday and may retake the court Wednesday. Even if he's not cleared to face the Nets, Garland is clearly trending toward his return to the court.
