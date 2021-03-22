Garland is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a bruised right quad.
Garland apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's win over the Raptors, in which he played 36 minutes and finished with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds to go with six turnovers. The Cavs will likely wait to see how his quad responds over the next several hours before making an official call on his status.
