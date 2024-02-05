Garland is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings with left knee soreness.
This is a new injury for Garland, but it sounds like he's day-to-day. Since his return from a jaw issue on Jan. 31, Garland's minutes have been limited to the 20s. If he's unavailable to play, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Craig Porter would be candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Still on minutes restriction•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 19 points in return•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Starting Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Present at shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Aiming for return Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Will remain out Monday•