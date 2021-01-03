Garland is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic due to a strained right shoulder.
Garland apparently suffered the injury during Saturday's loss to the Hawks, which he finished with a season-low eight points, to go with two boards and two assists. Keep an eye on his status after shootaround Monday morning.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another poor shooting effort•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Can't find shot against Knicks•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Efficient in lopsided win•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Records double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drives team in second half•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Third-year option picked up•