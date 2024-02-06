Garland provided 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 136-110 win over the Kings.

The good news for Garland's fantasy managers is that this was his largest workload since Dec. 14, but the bad news is that his production hasn't been ideal. Since returning to the lineup on Jan. 31, Garland holds averages of 10.8 points, 4.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers over his last four games.