Garland posted eight points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds over 26 minutes during the Cavaliers' 132-121 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Garland was cleared to make his 2025-26 debut Wednesday after fully recovering from an offseason toe injury. He scored all eight of his points in the first half, though he posted just one assist across 12 minutes over the last two quarters. Garland should see his minutes increase as the season progresses, though he could be held out of back-to-backs while working his way back into game shape.