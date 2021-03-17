Garland finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-98 loss to Miami.

Garland has now slipped to be outside the top-150 this season, a number that doesn't fully encapsulate his season thus far. An injury earlier in the campaign derailed what was a tremendous start. He has taken some time to find his feet but the minutes are all but assured and so he needs to be rostered in all competitive formats despite his ranking suggesting otherwise.