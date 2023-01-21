Garland amassed 31 points (10-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to Golden State.

Garland knocked down 40.0 percent of his attempts from the field and registered his third straight double-double. He's been distributing the ball at a high level of late, as he's dished out 10 or more assists in four of his last five appearances.