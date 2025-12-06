Garland (toe) isn't listed on Cleveland's injury report for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

As expected, Garland will return to action Saturday after sitting out the first half of Cleveland's back-to-back set - a convincing win over the Spurs on Friday. Garland has appeared in only eight games this season, averaging 13.6 points, 6.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 27.8 minutes.