Garland scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3PT) to go along with 12 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 44 minutes during Saturday's 128-119 win over Detroit.

Garland continued his hot start to the year, scoring over 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time in his young career. The 20-year-old recorded the highest mark of his short tenure for assists in a game as six Cavaliers scored in double digits. Alongside fellow guard Collin Sexton, the two are proving to be a dangerous scoring backcourt early in the season.