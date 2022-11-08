Garland provided 19 points (8-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound, 12 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 119-117 loss to the Clippers.

Garland just missed recording his third straight effort of 20-plus points, but he more than made up for falling short by tying a season high with 12 assists. The point guard missed much of the early part of the season with an eye injury and sat out Friday due to a knee issue, but he appears to be healthy now given that he played both games of a Sunday-Monday back-to-back set and averaged 38.5 minutes. Garland has played in just four games so far this season, but he's looked good with averages of 19.0 points, 8.5 assists, 2.8 boards, 2.5 triples and 1.5 steals per contest.