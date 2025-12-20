Garland supplied 35 points (13-27 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 136-125 loss to the Bulls.

With Donovan Mitchell (illness) sidelined, Garland saw an increased role on the offensive end and posted a season-high 35 points. He also knocked down a season-best six triples after shooting an abysmal 20.5 percent from downtown in his previous five appearances in December. Additionally, the seventh-year point guard dished out a team-high-tying eight assists, and he has logged at least six dimes in four consecutive contests.