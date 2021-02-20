Garland scored 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt) to go along with one rebound, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Friday's loss to the Nuggets.

Garland struggled to get his shot going from deep but still had a 21.4 percent usage rate. However, the highlight of his performance came on the defensive side of the floor as he notched three steals for the second time in his career. While he's cooled off a bit from his hot start to the season, Garland has taken a step forward in his second NBA campaign by averaging 15.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 22 games.