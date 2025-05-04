Garland (toe) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal-round series against the Pacers on Sunday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland will miss his third consecutive postseason contest due to a sprained left great toe that he sustained near the end of the regular season. Sam Merrill will receive the starting nod due to Garland being sidelined. The star point guard's next chance to suit up will come in Game 2 on Tuesday.