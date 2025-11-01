Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Remaining out vs. Atlanta
Garland (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.
Garland has yet to suit up this season as he recovers from a left toe surgery he underwent in June. However, the star guard was assigned to the G League earlier this week to get extra reps in during practice, suggesting he may be nearing a return to game action. Still, he can be considered doubtful ahead of Wednesday's game against Philadelphia until the Cavaliers provide another update on his status.
