Garland (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Garland has yet to suit up this season as he recovers from a left toe surgery he underwent in June. However, the star guard was assigned to the G League earlier this week to get extra reps in during practice, suggesting he may be nearing a return to game action. Still, he can be considered doubtful ahead of Wednesday's game against Philadelphia until the Cavaliers provide another update on his status.