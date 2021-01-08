Garland (shoulder) will not suit up for Saturday's game versus the Bucks.
The Cavaliers announced Wednesday that Garland could be out for up to another week, which would mean the second-year guard would be in line to miss the next three contests. At the very least, Garland will skip another contest Saturday, opening the door for Collin Sexton (ankle) to play huge minutes again Saturday if he can go.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Could miss another week of action•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Unavailable Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable with strained shoulder•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another poor shooting effort•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Can't find shot against Knicks•