Garland (jaw) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Spurs.
Garland hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a fractured right jaw he suffered against the Celtics. Isaac Okoro, Sam Merrill and Dean Wade should continue to receive extended minutes in his absence. Garland will have extra time to recover ahead of Thursday's matchup with Brooklyn.
