Garland (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Garland will be unavailable for a third consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain. Cedi Osman has started each of the last two games and could take on an increased role once again Wednesday.
