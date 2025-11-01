Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Remains sidelined Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) didn't play in Friday's 112-101 loss to the Raptors.
As expected, Garland remains sidelined while rehabbing from a left toe surgery he underwent in June. He was recently assigned to the G League to get extra reps, signaling he might be close to a return. However, until the team provides another update, Garland can be considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
