Garland (head) carries no injury designation into Thursday's game versus Denver.
Garland exited Tuesday's victory over Washington after colliding with Jonas Valanciunas, but the incident will not prompt any further absence. The 24-year-old is averaging 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and just 1.0 turnovers across his last three healthy contests.
