Garland has been cleared to play Friday against the Suns after resting during Wednesday's loss to the Kings.
Garland is having another strong year for the Cavaliers, as Cleveland has held the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 20.9 points. 2.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting a career-high 47.6 percent from the floor to go along with 40.7 percent from deep.
