default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Garland (toe) will miss Friday's game against the Spurs.

Friday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so Garland will take his standard maintenance day, which will result in more minutes for Craig Porter and Lonzo Ball. While Garland will skip Friday's game, he should be back in action Saturday night against the Warriors.

More News