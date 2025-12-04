Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) will miss Friday's game against the Spurs.
Friday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so Garland will take his standard maintenance day, which will result in more minutes for Craig Porter and Lonzo Ball. While Garland will skip Friday's game, he should be back in action Saturday night against the Warriors.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Inefficient in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Off injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't play Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores season-high 21 points•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Good to go Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Sitting out Monday•