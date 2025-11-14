Garland (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with Memphis.

Saturday will mark the third straight game on the inactive list for Garland, who bruised his surgically-repaired toe during Wednesday's win in Miami, and it's not a great sign that he's getting ruled out 24 hours in advance of tip-off. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Monday's game versus Milwaukee. Expect Lonzo Ball, Craig Porter and Sam Merrill to pick up the slack while Garland is out.